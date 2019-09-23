Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry (Nelson) Maley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Jo (Nelson) Maly, 69, Olathe, Kan., died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan.

Terry Maly, the daughter of Mervin and Nadine Nelson, was born April 8, 1950, in Clarinda. She was raised in Red Oak and graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1968. She was united in marriage to Gary Maly Feb. 16, 1974, in Wahoo, Neb., and they were married for 45 years. They lived in Lincoln, Neb., before moving to Olathe, Kan. in 1990.

Terry was an independent Avon representative for more than 30 years. She was an avid reader and was a member of two book clubs and volunteered at the Olathe library. She was a member of the women's group at St. Paul's Church in Olathe.

Terry liked anything that was red, including red ruby glassware, hearts, and strawberries, as well as Precious Moments, sunflowers, and the Wizard of Oz. Terry and her husband Gary loved to travel and went on many wonderful trips.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeffrey; and nephew, Kirk Nelson.

Terry is survived by her husband Gary Maly of Olathe; son, Jason Maly and wife Robyn of Lincoln; grandchildren, Shawn Morrison, Cooper and Avery Maly of Lincoln; sister, Trudy Nelson of Clarinda; two brothers, Vance Nelson and wife Dang of Clarinda; Todd Nelson of Clarinda; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

