Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Skalberg, 72, Red Oak, passed away April 5, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Nishna Valley Church, 415 N. Fremont St., Shenandoah.

There will be no visitation. However, a luncheon will follow after the service at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store