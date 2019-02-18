Thelma Genevieve Eastwood, 96, Omaha, formerly of Red Oak and Emerson, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Azria Health Montclair in Omaha.
Thelma was born Dec. 20, 1922, in Sidney, the daughter of Roy and Charlotte (Morse) Shoemaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant daughter, Donette Eastwood; son, Charles Brent Eastwood; and husband, Donald Eastwood.
Survivors include her children, Randall Eastwood of Omaha; Sharron Rumery of Lincoln, Neb.; and Darla Hetzel of Malvern; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Walnut Cemetery in rural Montgomery County.
Memorials are suggested to the Walnut Cemetery Association.
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 19, 2019