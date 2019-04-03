Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Coyle. View Sign

Theresa Coyle, 49, Gothenburg, Neb., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her home in Gothenburg.

Theresa was born March 3, 1970, in Broken Bow, Neb., to Dr. Joseph and Loretta (Doody) Coyle. She graduated in 1988 from Omaha Marian High School. She attended college at Kansas State University where she played golf for four years. She earned her degree in Accounting. She worked in corporate America for 12 years before returning to school to earn her degree in teaching. At the time of her death, Theresa was a high school math teacher at Cozad High School in Cozad, Neb.

Theresa had many passions in her life. She was an avid golfer who competed all over the state, making friends everywhere she went. In 2018, she was inducted into the Omaha Marian Hall of Fame. She loved collecting anything "Snoopy" and loved to entertain her friends and students with her dancing skills. Theresa was a beloved teacher in Springview, Maywood, and Cozad, and was determined to help young people succeed. Her incredible sense of humor and compassion made her a favorite among all of her students. She was incredibly generous to everyone she knew and preferred to remain anonymous.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Michael; and many beloved relatives.

Survivors include her sister, Colleen and husband Mark of Tampa Bay, Fla.; brother, Patrick and wife Missy of Fort Worth, Texas; niece, Macy Potts; nephews, Brandon Potts, and Clay and Cooper Coyle; and her aunt, Sister Mary Jo Coyle of Kansas City, Kan. She is also survived by many, many friends and students whose lives she inspired.

Services were Friday, March 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Gothenburg with Father Jorge Canela officiating.

Theresa was a tissue and organ donor. It was her wish to be cremated.

Memorials can be directed to the family in her name for later designation.

620 Tenth Street

GOTHENBURG , NE 69138

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 2, 2019

