Thomas E. Lewis, 56, Red Oak, passed away May 19, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs.
Thomas Edward Lewis, the son of Donovan and Shirley Joan (Crouse) Lewis, was born April 9, 1964, in Red Oak.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom is survived by daughters, Ashley Bland of Omaha, and Courtney Hamilton of Omaha; and three grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Tom's wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held later. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 26, 2020