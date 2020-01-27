Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Hugh "Tom" Rhodes, 67, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.

Tom was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Red Oak, the son of John Duane "Dusty" and Lucille (Knop) Rhodes. He was raised in Red Oak, graduating from Red Oak Community High School. He then attended Iowa Western Community College before starting a 40 plus year career at Red Oak Greenhouses as a mechanic, retiring in 2017.

He was united in marriage to Brenda Houtchens, and one daughter was born to this union, Amy. He was a member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church and the Classy Chassis Car Club. He loved tinkering with things, especially cars. He and his longtime companion, Sandy Lamb, spent many hours working on his 1967 Chevy van. He also loved being outdoors and working on home improvement projects.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brothers, Gary Rhodes and Roger Ord.

Survivors include his companion of many years, Sandy Lamb of Red Oak; daughter, Amy Lidgett and husband Tony of Traer; grandchildren, Grant, Andrew, and Grace Lidgett, all of Traer; Sandy's children, Sonda Ridgway and husband Eddie of Hallsville, Mo.; and Travis Lamb and wife Michelle of Goodland, Kan.; Sandy's grandchildren, Owen Ridgway, and Brandon and Kennedy Lamb; sister, Jeanne Welton of California; brothers, Randy Miller and Larry Ord of California; Sandy's brothers and sister, Dale Bowen and wife Linda of Manhattan, Kan.; Donna Connot of Columbia, Mo.; and Darrel Bowen of Goodland, Kan.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Iowa Chapter.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

