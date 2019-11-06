Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Taggart Carder. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Taggart Carder, 98, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton.

Thomas Carder, the son of N.J. (Nick) and Esther Marie (Baxter) Carder, was born July 22, 1921, in Red Oak. Tom was raised in Red Oak until the fourth grade when the family moved to York, Neb. They then moved to Shenandoah when Tom was in seventh grade, and he graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1937, where he lettered in tennis. He attended Iowa State University and received a degree in mechanical engineering in 1942. While at ISU, he became a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

He worked for Sperry Gyroscope Company, the developer of the automatic pilot. During World War II, he worked out of San Diego, Calif., traveling to several aircraft manufacturers, instructing pilots and answering questions about the automatic pilot system. As a field service representative of Sperry Gyroscope, Tom traveled to U.S. Marine and Navy bases in Hawaii, Okinawa, and Iwo Jima.

He returned to Red Oak after the war in 1945 and purchased Red Oak Transfer Company. He married Catherine Ann Smith on Sept. 19, 1948, in Red Oak. They adopted a son, Michael Thomas, in 1954. In 1955, Tom sold the transfer business. He then started a small loan and insurance business with Neal Kurtenback, known as Carder and Kurtenback. They later sold the small loan business and added real estate services. In 1958, Tom and Catherine adopted a daughter, Ann Marie. Tom continued in the insurance and real estate business until 1985, when he sold his interest and formed a new business with his daughter Ann, ATC Financial Services.

Tom's passion was golf. Additionally, he enjoyed tennis, traveling to Hawaii, playing bridge, fishing, and gardening. He and Catherine enjoyed lake life, vacationing many years at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and later Beaver Lake in Nebraska.

Tom was a member of the Red Oak Country Club, Red Oak Elks Club, served as president of the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, and served on the Red Oak Community School board. He was a member of First Congregational Church, UCC, and served as treasurer for many years. He was a member of Mutual 20 Investment Club. Tom served on the Montgomery County Family YMCA Founders campaign, Building Campaign, and Endowment trustees.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and James; son, Michael; and wife, Catherine on Jan. 31, 2011.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Ann Carder and husband Mark Jackson; granddaughters, Brooke (Ben) White, Mickie Carder, and Samantha (Shane) Summers; great-grandchildren, Nevada, Aspen, and Moe Thomas White and Mersadie Franklin, Lily and Penny Summers; cousin, Sara (Thomsen) Siegesmund; family friend, Grace Suzuki; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Red Oak Country Club, Red Oak. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service. Private family burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Red Oak Country Club or Montgomery County Family YMCA.

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

