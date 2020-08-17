Toni (Cantonwine) Abbe, mother, grandmother, sister, master of all and what she would describe to her dearest friends, loyal and true to the end, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Born in Ames May 15, 1951, she graduated from Ames High School with the class of 1969, married, and had her daughter, April. She then remarried in 1974 to Mike Abbe, the man who took in April as if she were his own, and Toni instantly became the loving stepmother to three beautiful and amazing kids, Scot, Susan and Stephen, all at the ripe young age of 23. (We still aren't quite sure how Mike charmed her into that.) Toni never missed a beat as a mother. She had an uncanny ability to always know when her support was needed, and even in the worst of times, she was always able to bring fun and laughter to her family. Her unconditional love and endless support remained a constant in the lives of her four kids, grandchildren, and husband.
Over the next 40 years, she was dedicated to helping anyone who needed her help. She worked with special needs children in the Nevada School District, Wilson-Beardshear School in Ames, and the Red Oak School District. She then worked with handicapped adults at Nishna Productions, and eventually retired from Link Associates in West Des Moines. No matter what job Toni was doing, everyone always knew her for her efficiency in the workplace. If you left your desk to use the restroom, you'd get back and Toni would've already finished your work!
Throughout all her years in Human Services, Toni was instrumental in preparing incredible meals for others, either in establishments that she and Mike owned, or for the many members, U.S. veterans, and homeless while involved in the West Des Moines Elks Lodge #2752 on a full-time basis. The Elks was Toni's second family, where she was the first female member of the lodge and elected to several offices, as well as District Deputy over the course of 24 years. She was named 2019-2020 Elk of the Year. From an excerpt of her nomination acceptance, she says, "When I am passionate about something, I am driven all the way and committed like no other."
Toni was preceded in death by the love of her life, Mike Abbe; mother, Joan (Corbin) Jelden; and father, Hugo Jelden.
Toni is survived by her daughters, April (Mark) Heintz of Nevada, and Susan Abbe (Rob Osborne) of Orlando; her sons, Stephen (Deborah) Abbe of Orlando and Scot Abbe of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Jessie and Jaeden Heintz, Austin Abbe, and Celeste Lapen; siblings, Jana (Leonard) Sandholm of Red Oak, and Ken (Susan) Cantonwine, and Kurt (Chris) Cantonwine, both of Ames; her dear friend and companion, Russ Youngquist; and many relatives and friends.
She left a legacy of volunteerism, like her grandfather and mother before her; a work ethic like no other, just like her father; and most importantly, a true love of serving others. However, she did NOT leave her mile-long list of secret recipes that everyone would more than love to have, probably because she never really followed a recipe.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please send an e-mail to RememberingToni@gmail.com
if you would like to be notified of the details when available. Online condolences can be made at https://www.desmoinescremation.com/obituaries.