Trudy K. Holaday, 64, Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Villisca.
Trudy Kay Holaday, the daughter of Richard C. and Lorraine S. (Stone) Parsons, was born Dec. 5, 1954, at Fort Dodge.
Trudy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Trudy is survived by her children, Misty Anderson of Villisca, Amber Baldwin of Red Oak, and Anthony Anderson of Red Oak; and nine grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service was held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli officiated.
Memorials are suggested to the Kossuth County Cancer Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 1, 2019