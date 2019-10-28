Tyrel Daniel Cunningham, 37, Clarinda, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.
Tyrel was born Jan. 2, 1982, in Portland, Ore., the son of Daniel and Jennifer (Altona) Cunningham.
Survivors include his children, Madilyn and Molly Cunningham of St. Joseph, Mo.; and Remington Amburn of Clarinda; mother, Jennifer Cunningham of Red Oak; and father, Daniel Cunningham of Clarinda.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 29, 2019