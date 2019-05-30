Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Val Gene Walter. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Val Gene Walter, 87, Stanton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Val Gene was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Farragut, the son of Martin and Irene (Browning) Walter. He graduated from Clarinda High School and worked on high lines before starting to work for Page County. Val Gene was united in marriage to Martha Lee on Sept. 30, 1967 in Omaha. They made their home in Stanton, where Val Gene started Walter Construction which he operated for many years. He was a member of the Stanton Evangelical Covenant Church and a former member of the Stanton Volunteer Fire Association and the Stanton Chamber of Commerce. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, enjoying nature, and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He was also known to be the man who made "Tin Men" out of old cans.

Preceding him in death were his parents. Survivors include his wife, Martha "Marty" Walter of Stanton; children: Douglas Val Gene Walter and wife Tracy of Humble, Texas; Denise Larson and husband David of Clinton; Derrick Walter and significant other Tiffany Swartz of Villisca; and Darrell Walter of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Palmer Morales of Humble, Texas; Tyler, Cameron, and Kelsey Walter of Villisca; Caleb Walter and wife Jody of Red Oak; and Rylee Walter of Stanton; six great-grandchildren, Nolan, Shay, Elizabeth, Leroy, Adaline, and Jaxson; sisters, Anna Lee Luther of Prescott; Shirley Freeman of Clarinda; and Marlys Gilson of Clarinda; brother, Marty Walter of Clarinda; brothers-in-law, Bob Lee and wife Anna of Red Oak; Everett Lee and wife Betty of Bedford; and Carl Lee and wife Sandy of Clarinda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Stanton. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Val Gene Walter, 87, Stanton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.Val Gene was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Farragut, the son of Martin and Irene (Browning) Walter. He graduated from Clarinda High School and worked on high lines before starting to work for Page County. Val Gene was united in marriage to Martha Lee on Sept. 30, 1967 in Omaha. They made their home in Stanton, where Val Gene started Walter Construction which he operated for many years. He was a member of the Stanton Evangelical Covenant Church and a former member of the Stanton Volunteer Fire Association and the Stanton Chamber of Commerce. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, enjoying nature, and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He was also known to be the man who made "Tin Men" out of old cans.Preceding him in death were his parents. Survivors include his wife, Martha "Marty" Walter of Stanton; children: Douglas Val Gene Walter and wife Tracy of Humble, Texas; Denise Larson and husband David of Clinton; Derrick Walter and significant other Tiffany Swartz of Villisca; and Darrell Walter of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Palmer Morales of Humble, Texas; Tyler, Cameron, and Kelsey Walter of Villisca; Caleb Walter and wife Jody of Red Oak; and Rylee Walter of Stanton; six great-grandchildren, Nolan, Shay, Elizabeth, Leroy, Adaline, and Jaxson; sisters, Anna Lee Luther of Prescott; Shirley Freeman of Clarinda; and Marlys Gilson of Clarinda; brother, Marty Walter of Clarinda; brothers-in-law, Bob Lee and wife Anna of Red Oak; Everett Lee and wife Betty of Bedford; and Carl Lee and wife Sandy of Clarinda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Stanton. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the family.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close