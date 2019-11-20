Vayne Eugene Redd, Jr., 52, Coburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

Vayne was born July 31, 1967, in Council Bluffs, the son of Vayne Eugene Redd, Sr. and Anna Nadine (Cannon) Redd.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Nadine Redd.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Redd of Coburg; children, Allan-Michael Redd of Coburg; Devin Brady Redd of Omaha; Deric Lee Redd of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and father, Gene Redd of Coburg.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. There will be open visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

