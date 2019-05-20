Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernetta Leenora (Scribner) Hummel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernetta Hummel, 96, Red Oak, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, after a long and productive life.

Vernetta Leenora Scribner, the youngest of five surviving children, was born Oct. 29, 1922, in Merritt, Mo., to Albert C. Scribner and Clara (Lawrence) Scribner. She grew up in Missouri during the Great Depression and was part of a large and close-knit extended family.

She married Daniel Leeland Hummel on Sept. 6, 1939, in Shenandoah, and she and Daniel made their first home in Essex. Vernetta and Daniel moved onto a family farm during their first year of marriage and farmed there for for 16 years. They moved into 201 Brooks St. in Essex in January of 1956. Shortly later, Vernetta and Daniel went to work at the Union Carbide plant in Red Oak, and both retired from the 'Carbon Plant' with many years of service.

Vernetta had many hobbies, including reading, sewing, knitting, crochet, embroidery, and gardening. She also loved to cross-pollinate the blooms of her African Violets and then grow them from seed. She often had hundreds of violets sitting on window sills.

She was a fabulous cook and loved to entertain company. She also canned and froze the produce from their garden. She was famous for her dill pickles and her cherry pies.

She loved to travel, and she and Daniel often took long trips with a car or a camper, visiting family and friends. She could usually be found reading a book while Daniel drove.

Her favorite hobby was fishing, and she and Daniel spent many happy days on the banks of local rivers and lakes, or in a boat with a fishing line cast into the water. She almost always caught all the fish, and Daniel had to clean them so she could cook them up for supper. She is most certainly with Daniel now, fishing in an everlasting river.

Vernetta was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel (April 11, 2004); her son, Danny Joel Hummel (December 2016); her sister, Grace Langdon; and her brothers, Ray Scribner, Bill Scribner, and Oliver Scribner.

Vernetta is survived by her eldest daughter (Helen) Marie Heins and her husband Doug Heins of Ames; grandson, Lee Heins and wife Kelly; grandson, Dayton Heins; her daughter Sue Higgins of Portland, Ore.; granddaughter, Jocelyn Higgins; grandson, Derek Higgins and his wife Michelle; and great-grandchildren Emma, Tessa and Liam; her daughter, Janie Lantz of Emerson and her husband Eric Lantz; grandson, Karl Lantz; granddaughter, Kristina Lantz and her husband Nick Behrens; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She donated her remains to the Nebraska Anatomical Society to further medical research and education. Her final remains will later be interred at the Rose Hill Cemetary in Shenandoah.

Vernetta celebrated life and lived by a very strong moral code. She worked hard to help support her family and believed in the goodness of people and a well-lived life. She believed we should all help each other, be kind to one another, and in her own words, be good people. She is now at peace in the arms of her loving father.

