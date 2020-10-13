Veronica Catherine (Nebel) Feigenbutz, 97, died Oct. 3, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

Veronica Feigenbutz, the daughter of Leo and Kathryn (Langan) Nebel, was born Jan. 15, 1923, on the family farm near Cedar Rapids, Neb. Veronica graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in Cedar Rapids, Neb., in 1941. After graduation, she spent four years helping her parents raise her triplet brothers.

In 1945, she moved to Omaha, where she was employed at the Omaha Public Power District. On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Joseph Feigenbutz at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Neb. Three children were born to this union, Mary Kay, Janet and Patti. They lived on a farm near Avoca and in 1972 purchased a farm near Elliott, where Veronica resided until the time of her death.

Veronica enjoyed being a homemaker. She liked to work in her flower and vegetable gardens and do embroidery work. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold, where she belonged to the altar society, and also belonged to a neighborhood club. Veronica enjoyed spending time with her family.

Veronica was preceded in death by husband Joseph on Dec. 23, 2016; her parents; her sisters, Mary Emily Batenhorst, Dorothy Klein, and Teresa Heithoff; her sister-in-law, Hilda Beedle; her brothers-in-law, Louis Batenhorst, Fred Klein, Robert Vana, Harold Heithoff, Ray Finken, Melvin Feigenbutz, and Perry Beedle; her nephew, Daniel Finken; and her niece, Susan (Feigenbutz) Nymand.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Kay Overbay and husband David of Phoenix, Ariz.; Janet Feigenbutz of Elliott; and Patti Feigenbutz of Elliott; her sisters, Helen Vana of Omaha, and Florence Finken of Earling; her brothers John Nebel of Ida Grove; Joe Nebel of Omaha; Jim Nebel of Omaha; and Jerry Nebel of Cedar Rapids, Neb.; her sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Nebel of Cedar Rapids, Neb.; and Ruth Feigenbutz of Oakland; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold. Interment was in the Pleasant Township Cemetery.

Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

