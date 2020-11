Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor U. A. Herzberg, 90, Villisca, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Villisca Cemetery.

Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.



