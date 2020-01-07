Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virden Lee Perdue. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Virden L. Perdue, 86, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, surrounded by his family and friends.

Virden Lee Perdue, the son of Glendon Lee and Mayme Theresa (Hawley) Perdue, was born May 3, 1933, on the family farm in Pottawattamie County.

Virden grew up on the family farm, where he attended country school #8 and then Wales-Lincoln, where he graduated with the class of 1951. He farmed a couple of years before enlisting in the U.S. Army on May 17, 1954. He was stationed in San Francisco, Calif., until he was honorably discharged on May 16, 1956. Virden returned to Omaha, where he graduated from Commercial Extension Business College.

It was there he met his love, Geralynn Jo Babcock. They were united in marriage on Oct. 9, 1958, in Sidney. The couple lived in Omaha, where Virden worked in accounting for Paxon & Vierling Steel. In 1959, they moved to the family farm to farm and milk cows with his dad until the early 1960s. He and Jo moved southwest of Wales to the farm they continue to own, where he farmed full time until 1984. For the next 25 years, Virden began driving semi-trucks coast to coast. During this career, he drove for Silvey, Sunrise, ATI and Sunflower Companies. When he retired in 2009, he had driven over 2 million perfect miles accident free.

Virden enjoyed driving any vehicle, playing and watching golf, visiting with people, as he never met a stranger and drinking coffee. He loved his family dearly, but his faith in and love for Jesus was most important. With a smile and just hours before passing he said, "the best is yet to come" and he is now with his Lord and Savior.

Virden was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Joe Marsden.

Virden is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Perdue of Red Oak; children and their spouses, Doug (Cindi) Perdue of Bradshaw, Neb.; Sara (Ron) DeMarce of Red Oak; Suzann (Ken) Fath of Cumming, Ga.; and Brad (Jill) Perdue of Seward, Neb.; nine grandchildren and spouses, Miranda (Chris) Martin, Jason (Karah) Perdue, Rylee DeMarce, Rudee (Jessica) DeMarce, Elizabeth (Jeremiah Key) Flack, Emmaleigh (Sam) Brackmann, Natalie Fath, Macy Perdue and fiancé Jason Bosak, and Makena Perdue and friend Nathan Bierbaum; 12 great-grandchildren, Harley, Axton and Zander Martin; Annah, Lane, Bennett and Jase Perdue; Carter Skalberg; Crew and Cillian DeMarce; Lawrence Brackmann; and Magnolia Key; sisters, Marilyn Marsden of Red Oak, and Judy (Gene) Harrold of Henderson; brother-in-law, Lyle (Leah) Babcock of Topeka, Kan.; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service was held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial with Military Rites was in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Pastor Doug Darnold officiated.

Memorials may be directed to the Montgomery County Court of Honor or Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

