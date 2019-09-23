Virginia Blanche Peterson, 88, Stanton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Virginia was born March 18, 1931, in Cass County, the daughter of Frank and Nellie Blanche (Comstock) Young.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Donald.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Peterson of Elkhorn, Neb.; and Sara McAlexander of Urbandale; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Mamre Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the or the Good Samaritan Society.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.