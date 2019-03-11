Virginia Joyce "Jini" Westerlund, 86, Villisca, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Virginia was born April 5, 1932, in Villisca, the daughter of Gus and Emma Josephine (Johnson) Froyd.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her daughter, Charlou.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Westerlund of Villisca; daughters, Julie Vasquez of Maui, Hawaii; and Kelley Courtice of Punta Gorda, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Maui.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 12, 2019