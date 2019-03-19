Obituary



Virginia Lee Elwood, the daughter of Wayne and Alberta (Lee) Kimpson, was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Adams County.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Warren Elwood of Red Oak; sons, Randy Elwood of Atlantic, and Tracy Elwood of Greenfield; and daughter, Kim Koenck of Estherville; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service was Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak.

