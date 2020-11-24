Warren Lee Miller, 90, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Warren was born April 13, 1930, in Winfield, the son of Cecil and Pansy (Lee) Miller.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Survivors include his children, Tina Miller and Steve Miller of Red Oak.

A private family graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or Stratton United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

