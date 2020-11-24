1/
Warren Lee Miller
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Lee Miller, 90, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Warren was born April 13, 1930, in Winfield, the son of Cecil and Pansy (Lee) Miller.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his children, Tina Miller and Steve Miller of Red Oak.
A private family graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or Stratton United Methodist Church.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved