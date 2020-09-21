1/
Warren M. Elwood
1940 - 2020
Warren M. Elwood, 80, passed away Sept. 13, 2020, in Red Oak.
He was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Red Oak, to Gladys (Carper) and Joseph Elwood. He was a 1957 graduate of Elliott High School.
He married Virginia Lee (Kimpson) July 4, 1959, in Elliott.
Preceding him in death were his wife, parents, and five brothers.
Warren is survived by his children, Randy (Pam) Elwood of Atlantic, Tracy (Sharlene) Elwood of Greenfield; and Kim (Sonny) Koenck of Estherville; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers.
No service is planned. Private burial will be held at a future date.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 21 to Sep. 29, 2020.
