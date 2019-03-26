Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert B. "Willie" Johnson. View Sign

Wilbert B. (Willie) Johnson, 92, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Wilbert B. (Willie) Johnson, the son of C. Emil and Esther (Borg) Johnson, was born April 8, 1926 at Red Oak. Wilbert lived his entire life in Red Oak. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1945 and entered the U.S. Army Air Force. He served toward the end of World War II and in 1947, was honorably discharged. Following his military service, Willie attended Northwest Missouri State College for two years. On August 14, 1949, Willie was united in marriage to Patricia McIntyre at Farragut, and they made Red Oak their home. For more than 40 years, Willie was a carpenter and owner of C. Emil Johnson and Sons Construction along with his brother, Marvin. Willie built their cabin at Sun Valley Lake in 1989, where he enjoyed taking grandchildren tubing and on sunset boat rides. He loved fishing and always returned home with a basket full of fish. After Willie retired in 1990, he and Pat continued to enjoy their cabin until they sold it in 2016. Willie also enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Minnesota fishing and in the winter, snowmobiling. He loved listening to Big Band music, woodworking, hunting, golfing, bowling, and getting together with family for a fish fry. Willie was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Rotary Club, Mutual 20 Club, honorary member of the Red Oak Fire Department, and he enjoyed meeting with all the boys twice a day at The Rainbow for coffee. Willie served on the City of Red Oak Board of Adjustment and the Fish Committee at Sun Valley Lake. His lab dogs, Tag and Duke, loved to go with him anywhere and at any time they could.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jerri Johnson; brothers, Swede Johnson and Marvin Johnson; and sister-in-law, June Johnson.

Willie is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Pat Johnson of Red Oak; sons, Bill (Connie) Johnson of Red Oak, and Rod (Deb) Johnson of Red Oak; daughter, Jody (Brian) Snyder of Decorah; seven grandchildren, Angie, Elizabeth (Matt), Jeremy (Lori), Dawnelle, Bonni, Drew and Kinzie; eight great-grandchildren, Kala, Josie, Cade, Jace, Brooklyn, Alyssa, Nolan and Reilley; and sister-in-law, Jean Johnson of Harlan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak. Burial with Military Rites will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Roger Claxton will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association.

509 6TH STREET

Red Oak , IA 51566

Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 26, 2019

