Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary



Willa Ellen Palmquist, the daughter of Claude and Ethel (Pritchard) Rector was born in Harrison County, Mo., in Jefferson City, on Oct.11, 1925.

Willa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; and sons, Keith and Jeffrey.

Willa is survived by three children, Steve Palmquist of Cedar Falls, Tom Palmquist of rural Red Oak, and Joyce Hargis of Council Bluffs; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, with Jon Palmquist officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home for procession to the cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we will be following CDC guidelines and the emergency proclamation by our governor in allowing only 10 people in our facility at a time while practicing social distancing. We appreciate your understanding of this situation.

The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Good Samaritan or . Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

