Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" ATERBURN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Arterburn, 76, Stanton, passed away in his home, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.

?Bill was saved and gave his life to Christ when he was 10 years old at the Methodist church in Villisca. His love of the Lord and great faith were evident throughout his life.

He was a graduate of Villisca High School. Following graduation, Bill joined the National Guard and was a transportation specialist. He spent most of his life farming on the family farm. He had his tiling business for some years. Bill enjoyed spending time with family and getting to know everyone he met.

William is survived by his wife, Kay Dixon-Arterburn; and children, Ginger Rohlder and grandson Josh of Minneapolis, Mike Arterburn of Fayette, Brad Arterburn of Anamosa, Brianna and husband Steven Porter and grandchildren Olivia and Lucas of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Rosie and husband Jim Moser of Evergreen, Colo.; Gail Golden of Red Oak; and Judy Arterburn of Red Oak; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin William and Mae Maxine Briley-Arterburn.

William "Bill" Arterburn, 76, Stanton, passed away in his home, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.?Bill was saved and gave his life to Christ when he was 10 years old at the Methodist church in Villisca. His love of the Lord and great faith were evident throughout his life.He was a graduate of Villisca High School. Following graduation, Bill joined the National Guard and was a transportation specialist. He spent most of his life farming on the family farm. He had his tiling business for some years. Bill enjoyed spending time with family and getting to know everyone he met.William is survived by his wife, Kay Dixon-Arterburn; and children, Ginger Rohlder and grandson Josh of Minneapolis, Mike Arterburn of Fayette, Brad Arterburn of Anamosa, Brianna and husband Steven Porter and grandchildren Olivia and Lucas of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Rosie and husband Jim Moser of Evergreen, Colo.; Gail Golden of Red Oak; and Judy Arterburn of Red Oak; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin William and Mae Maxine Briley-Arterburn. Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close