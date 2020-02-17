William "Bill" Arterburn, 76, Stanton, passed away in his home, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.
?Bill was saved and gave his life to Christ when he was 10 years old at the Methodist church in Villisca. His love of the Lord and great faith were evident throughout his life.
He was a graduate of Villisca High School. Following graduation, Bill joined the National Guard and was a transportation specialist. He spent most of his life farming on the family farm. He had his tiling business for some years. Bill enjoyed spending time with family and getting to know everyone he met.
William is survived by his wife, Kay Dixon-Arterburn; and children, Ginger Rohlder and grandson Josh of Minneapolis, Mike Arterburn of Fayette, Brad Arterburn of Anamosa, Brianna and husband Steven Porter and grandchildren Olivia and Lucas of Mount Pleasant; sisters, Rosie and husband Jim Moser of Evergreen, Colo.; Gail Golden of Red Oak; and Judy Arterburn of Red Oak; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin William and Mae Maxine Briley-Arterburn.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 18, 2020