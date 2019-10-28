William J. Booth, 62, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center, Red Oak.
William James Booth, the son of Robert and Mary (Dahlquist) Booth, was born March 24, 1957, at Des Moines.
William was preceded in death by his parents.
William is survived by his wife, Kelly Booth of Red Oak; daughters, Samara McCauley and Lisa Booth of Red Oak; and five grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Celebration gathering was held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Acorn Acres Community Center, Red Oak.
In lieu of flowers memorials should be directed to the family.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation services.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 29, 2019