William L. "Bud" Miner, 93, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
William Luther "Bud" Miner, the son of John and Florence (Heckman) Miner, was born April 21, 1927, in Montgomery County. Bud attended grade school at Garfield #5 through eighth grade, and he graduated from Red Oak High School in 1945. Bud entered the U.S. Navy in September of 1945 and was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was very proud of his military service and supported all veterans. In 1951, Bud began farming with his father.
On May 1, 1953, Bud was united in marriage to Dolores Porter in Red Oak. In 1959, they made their home on their farm near Wales, where they loved working the land and raising their girls. He was a past member of Wales Presbyterian Church where he served as treasurer, trustee and elder. In 1997, Bud and Dolores moved into Red Oak. Bud was honored by being named Outstanding Farmer in 2000; he also served many years on the Soil Conservation Service board. Bud enjoyed woodworking and leather crafting, and the many bus trip excursions he and Dolores took. Bud has been a resident of Good Samaritan Society in Red Oak since 2016. He currently was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Red Oak.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Miner on July 20, 2020; brother and his wife, Paul and Charlotte Miner; and sister and her husband, Edna and Maurice Taylor.
Bud is survived by three daughters. Karen (Keith) Jones of Thurman, Phyllis (Art) Jones of Tabor, and Beverly (Gary) Johnson of Emerson; eight grandchildren, Stacey (Jon) Rycroft of Thurman; Rick (Nicky) Jones of Tabor; Marsha Jones (Capt. USMC Retired Marc Bradshaw) of Bellevue, Neb.; Debra (Marty) Hilgendorf of Omaha, Neb.; Trent (Jill) Jones of Tabor; Tamara Jones of Tabor; Kristi Johnson (Mike Volkman) of Omaha, Neb.; and Kyle Johnson (Brianna) of Harrisburg, Penn.; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, with Military Rites by U.S. Navy. Social distancing and facial coverings are requested. Open Viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Red Oak Good Samaritan Society. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.