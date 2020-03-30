Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Pat" Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Pat" Murphy, 77, died March 16, 2020. He was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Red Oak, to William and Maxine Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Gail. In marriage, Pat and Gail were as one, never failing to support each other in every way. He was an amazing husband, father, and friend. He is also survived by his sons Rob, (Susan) and Ryan, (Jodi); granddaughters, Kali, Haley, and Lindsey; sister, Ann (Larry); brothers, John (Carol) and Mick (Vickie); sister-in-law, Priscilla; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat was a 46-year veteran of the promotional products industry, starting with the Thos. D. Murphy Calendar Company in 1968. He was Vice President of Sales and served on the Board of Directors of PPAI. He later worked as Senior Vice President of Sales for Bankers Advertising in Iowa City. Pat, his brother John, and their families started Murphy Brothers Crystal in Oshkosh, Wis., in 1993. They later sold the company to Imagen Brands, and Pat continued with them until his retirement in 2014.

Pat was a member of the

His last two and a half years were spent in The Villages, Florida. He made wonderful friends and spent this time enjoying golf, his passion for reading, and most of all life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

