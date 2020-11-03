1/
Captain William P. "Bill" Bancroft
Captain William (Bill) P. Bancroft, son of Paul and Geneva Bancroft, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, in Merritt Island, Fla.
He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1955. He was a member of the Red Oak High School Sports Hall of Fame. After Bill graduated from Iowa State University, he spent 30 years in the Navy Submarine Force.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jan; their three children; and his sister, Phyllis Legg.
He will be interned at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
