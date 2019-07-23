Zelda Clara Anderson, 95, Arcadia, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.
Zelda was born July 15, 1924, in Wheatland Township, Carroll County, Iowa to Fred and Elsie (Hinz) Lussman.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas of Glenwood, and Terry (of Red Oak; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Zelda was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin; her son, Allen; and one granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with Pastor Ben Dose officiating. Burial will be in the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll after 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, with a prayer service held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at dahnandwoodhouse.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on July 23, 2019