AMIEL DUANE MCKAY

LUMBERTON — Amiel Duane McKay, 60, of Lumberton, transitioned from time to eternal rest on Feb.7, 2020.

Services honoring his life and legacy will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Jonesville. Burial will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake. The visitation will be Saturday 30 minutes prior to service at the church.

Worley Mortuary of Fairmont is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com.