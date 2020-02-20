Amiel Duane McKay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amiel Duane McKay.
Service Information
Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service
200 Sandy St
Fairmont, NC
28340
(910)-628-5145
Obituary
Send Flowers

AMIEL DUANE MCKAY

LUMBERTON — Amiel Duane McKay, 60, of Lumberton, transitioned from time to eternal rest on Feb.7, 2020.

Services honoring his life and legacy will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Jonesville. Burial will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake. The visitation will be Saturday 30 minutes prior to service at the church.

Worley Mortuary of Fairmont is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com.
Published in Red Springs Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.