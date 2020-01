BERNARDETTE WHITE-MCCOY

LUMBERTON — Ms. Bernardette White-McCoy, 61, of Lumberton, transitioned from time to eternal peace on Jan. 19, 2020.

The services celebrating her life and legacy will be conducted Friday at 4 p.m. at Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service Friday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com