CLARA BELL SCOTT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Clara Bell Scott, 90, died Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 14, 1929, in Robeson County, N.C., a daughter of the late John and Annie Pearl Freeman Locklear.

Mrs. Scott was a prior member of the Hestertown Church of God before coming a member of the Rock Church of God. She was a custodian of the church for some 40 plus years and an active member of the Ladies Class of the Sunday School Department.

Her favorite cake to bake for her family was a chocolate one.

A funeral service will be conducted from the Rock Church of God on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. David Whitley, Mr. Renferd Scott and Chief Michael McNeill officaring. Interment will be in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, 2019 from to 9 p.m. at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

Surviving are her children, Renferd R. Scot, of Pembroke, Percell Scot, Jr. (Tracie) of Lumberton, Ida M. Hunt (Winston) of Lumberton, Teresa Goins (David) of Lumberton, Ricky Scott (Ruth) of Lumberton, Jeff Scott of the home and Tammie Scott (Roosevelt) of Lumberton; three siblings, Chestine Jones, Braddy Locklear and Grady Locklear, all of Lumberton; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Kay Scott of Lumberton; and a special son, Chief Michael McNeill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percell Scott, Sr.; a son, Harold Scott; a daughter-in-law, Andrena Scott; brothers, Velton, Herbert, Willard, Norman, Spencil, John Locklear Jr. and Melton Locklear; and a sister, Verdie Mae L. Jackson.