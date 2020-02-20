DIANAH LYNN EDGE EVERETT

WASHINGTON — Ms. Dianah Lynn Edge Everett, 62, of Washington, N.C., formerly of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, N.C.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 19, 1957, to the late Jasper Edge Jr. and the late Mable Scott Edge. She worked as a registered nurse for many years.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lela R. Edge, and a brother, David Edge.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley E. Townsend (William) of Lumberton, N.C.; a brother, William Jasper Edge of Lumberton, N.C.; an uncle, Norris Edge (Sue) of Raleigh, N.C.; two nephews, Chad Townsend and Ben Townsend (Stephanie), both of Lumberton, N..C; two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Karys Townsend, Levi Townsend, and Ryleigh Townsend; and several cousins, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2o2o, at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road in Lumberton, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gordon Caughill and Rev. Alan Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the church's cemetery.

Flowers are welcome, but if you choose, memorial contributions may be made to Regan UMC General Fund, 5630 Regan Church Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

