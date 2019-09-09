D.L. LOCKLEAR

MAXTON — Mr. D.L. Locklear, 78, of Maxton, was born on Nov. 6, 1940, to the late Mr. James P Locklear and Mrs. Flora Locklear, and departed his life on Sept. 8, 2019, at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg.

The funeral service will be held Wedesday at 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. The visitation is from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson's Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mrs. Clementine L. Locklear; and his siblings, Lacy Locklear, James Locklear (Berk), Clarence Locklear, Etta Mae Lowery, Hazel Jones, Mary Oxedine, and Anna Jane

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Doretta Clark; his sons, Mr. Prentice Locklear (Brenda) of Lumberton,, Mr. Charles Locklear (Lisa), Mr. Stevie Locklear, Mr. James Locklear (Jean), all of Maxton, and Mr. Timmy Locklear (Rafaela) of Cowpens, South Carolina; his daughters, Mrs. Teresa Locklear Steel (Jim) of Concord, and Mrs. Joyce Locklear Nowland of Maxton; a sister, Mrs. Evelyn Locklear Oxendine; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.