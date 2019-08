DONALD BARTON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Donald Barton, 67, of 4759 Alamac Road, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in his home.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with burial to follow in the Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumbertom.