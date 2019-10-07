DOROTHY FAYE STRICKLAND JERNIGAN

DANA — Dorothy Faye Strickland Jernigan, born Dec. 31, 1938, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Dana, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Delmar Clifton Strickland and Maline Williams Strickland Betts.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Rose Jernigan; and her sister, Lois Peedin.

She cherished her family and is survived by her children, Carolyn McGirt (Joe) of Rowland, Barry Jernigan (Sherry) of Weaverville, Roger Jernigan (Monica) of Dana, and Linda Brown (Mark) of Hendersonville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Jane Turnage (Glenn) of Benson.

Later in life, Dorothy pursued her education and obtained her CNA, which she used as an opportunity to minister to her patients.

Dorothy was a beloved member of Refuge Baptist Church, Dana, for the last several years. Her dedication and burden for serving the Lord included a passion for children's ministry and choir membership. She faithfully taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She was a dedicated caregiver to her church family and all others in need. Her walk with the Lord was admired by many.

The graveside service will be held at Rowland Cemetery, Rowland, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with visitation following the service. The celebration of life service will be at Refuge Baptist Church, Dana, on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family in Hendersonville and Boles Funeral Home will be assisting the family in Rowland.

Memorials can be made to Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, S.C., 29536; or Refuge Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 36, Dana, N.C., 28724.