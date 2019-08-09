Eddie Lee Mason

Guest Book
  • "My prayers are with the family."
    - Patricia Brown-Covington
  •  
    - Lisa Clark
Service Information
Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home
211 N. Main St.
Laurinburg, NC
28352
(910)-276-2733
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Matthew's Chapel AME Church
Interment
Following Services
Matthew's Chapel AME Church Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

EDDIE LEE MASON

LAURINBURG — Mr. Eddie Lee Mason, age 69, of Laurinburg, N.C., died August 5, 2019.

Funeral Services have been scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Matthew's Chapel AME Church beginning at 1 p.m. The interment will follow immediately at the Matthew's Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be open to the public at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, N.C., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife, Audrey Mason: his daughter, Audris Vance of Laurinburg, N.C.; three sons, Eddie Mason Jr. of Laurinburg, N.C., Willie Mason of McColl, S.C., and Jessie Mason of Bennettsville, S.C.; and one sister, Daisy Pate of Laurinburg, N.C.

Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, N.C.
Published in Red Springs Citizen from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.