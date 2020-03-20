Dr. Harold David Maxwell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harold David Maxwell.
Service Information
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC
28358
(910)-738-8144
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Whorton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Smithville, TN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HAROLD DAVID MAXWELL

LUMBERTON — Dr. Harold David Maxwell, 75, of Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Smithville, Tenn., to the late Toy Maxwell and the late Helen Brown Maxwell Carter. He will be remembered for his many years as a biology professor at UNC-Pembroke.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Putty.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Windom Maxwell of the home; a son, James Garfield Suggs II and wife, Tiffany, of Shelby, N.C.; two daughters, Robin Perrone and husband, Dave, of Charlotte, N.C., and Vivian Suzanne Britt and husband, Michael, of Orrum, N.C.; four grandchildren, Chelsea Suggs, Austin Suggs, Haleigh McClure, and Elizabeth Parker; a great-grandson, Aislan McClure; and a brother, Ronald Brown Maxwell and wife, Judy, of Killen, Ala.

The family of Dr. David Maxwell deeply appreciates and gratefully acknowledges your kind expressions of sympathy. Your tributes to the memory of David have brought us much comfort. There are those whose lives death cannot diminish. Their love radiates forever in the hearts of family, friends and colleagues. We felt that love in your thoughtfulness as you shared your memories and experiences with us.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Whorton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithville, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish donations to a scholarship to be announced at a later time by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in Red Springs Citizen from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.