JAMES EARLY BULLARD

ROWLAND — James Earl Bullard, 76, of Gladys Drive, Rowland, passed away Sept. 6, 2019 at home.

The funeral services will be held at p.m. Tuesday at Elrod Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to funeral services at Elrod Baptist Church.

