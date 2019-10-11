MARJORIE DIANE LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Marjorie Diane Locklear, 63, of 166 Barry Road, Lumberton, departed this life on Oct. 10, 2019.

She was born to David and Mary Ruth Jernigan Locklear on June 25, 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Ruth Jernigan Locklear; and a grandson, Josiah Matthew Dial.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Kemp Locklear of 43 years; a daughter, Kassey Locklear; two sons, Scott Bell (Michelle), and Alex Locklear (Alyssia); two sisters, Marilyn Brayboy (Landis), and Loretta Mosely; two brothers, Gerry Locklear (Sheril), and David J. Locklear (JoAnne); and a granddaughter, Sydney Bell.

Diane was a faithful member of Hestertown Church of God, The Rock, for 30 years. She enjoyed her Sunday school class and found joy in being able to go to church.

A special thanks to Hospice of Laurinburg and Peggy Clark, a special person, cousin and friend.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Rock Church of God in Lumberton. Burial will follow at Locklear Family Cemetery on Midway Road.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rock Church of God.