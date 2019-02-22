RUFAS F. HANSFORD

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Rufus F. Hansford Sr., 79, of Campbellsville, Ky., son of the late "W. L." Hansford and Ruby Garrison Hansford, was born Oct. 23, 1939, in Casey County, Ky. He died at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Robinson Creek Baptist Church.

The son of a farmer and real estate speculator, he had professed early on that he wanted to be a truck driver. His father could see his path leading to auctioneering as Rufus was mimicking the auctioneers as early as age five. On Fridays, at Jacktown Elementary, he held an auction featuring the lost pens and pencils and his talents grew until he began to win state FFA contests at the state fair as a teenager in 1957. Only two weeks into a summer job as the pull boy for American Tobacco Company in South Carolina, Rufus filled in for an ill auctioneer. In 1959, he began employment as an auctioneer with Kessler & Cowherd Auction & Real Estate Company and in 1960, he joined the Kentucky Auctioneers Association, with which he served on many committees, boards and even as president in 1984, he was inducted into the KAA Hall of Fame and was awarded the Champion Bid Caller. In 1970, he founded the Hansford Auction & Real Estate Company. From 1981 to 1986, he was a finalist in the World Tobacco Auctioneer Championship and in 1987, he was the second runner up. Rufus' career continued on with many awards, trophies, memorable moments and numerous communities served around Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He united in marriage to Doris Jones on Dec. 29, 1990.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Hansford of Campbellsville; two sons, Frankie Hansford (Connie), and Robert "Bam" Hansford (Angela) of Campbellsville, Ky.; two stepchildren, Mitchell Jones of Campbellsville, Ky., and Connie Edelen (Tony) of Bardstown, Ky.; six grandchildren, Cody Gowin, Weston Jones (Hannah), Macaela Roz Hansford and Logan Hansford of Campbellsville, Ky., Ryan Shuffett (Lindsey) of Greensburg, Ky., and Raina Brooke Simpson (Dustin) of Somerset; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Genevieve McKinley of Leitchfield, Ky., Shirley Holt of Cox's Creek, Ky., and Faye Close (Russell) of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a son, William Harold Hansford on May 18, 1966; a grandson, Morgan Jones; and two brothers and three sisters, Louis Kenneth Hansford, Joseph Russel Hansford, Ida Belle Collins, Geraldine Henshaw and Bobby Jean Glasscock.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, Ky., by Rev. Jim Collison III. Burial is at Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River and made to Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.