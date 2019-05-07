RUTH MCGEE

LUMBERTON — Ruth McGee, 68, of 212 Hines St., Lumberton, N.C.,was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Robeson County and ended her life's journey on May 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tammy and Ida Mae Strickland; three brothers, Garnvell, Varnell and N.L. Strickland; and two sisters, Annette Strickland and Eva Mae Sampson.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 45 years, Willie McGee; four sisters, Yvonnie (Horace) Sampson, Evonnie Tyler, Hellen Strickland and Nancy (Donnie) Wilcox; and two brothers, David and Earl Strickland. She is also survived by a passel of nieces, nephews and friends.

During her worldwide travels, Ruth met many who fell in love with her sense of humor and her wit. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Donald Bullard and Rev. Bruce Ransom officiating. Burial will follow in the Word of Truth Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.