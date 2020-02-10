SHIRLEY MAE HAILEY HEPPLE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Shirley Mae Hailey Hepple, 75, of Lumberton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1944, in Newport News, Virginia, to the late William Hailey Sr. and the late Elsie Robinson Hailey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Herbert Hepple; two brothers, William Hailey Jr., and Henry Hailey; and a sister, Pauline Cunddiff.

She is survived by her daughter, Eva Hepple of Lumberton; her granddaughter, Amber Hepple of Lumberton; two great-granddaughters, Izzabelle Eddy, and Aubree Hepple; and a brother, Charles Hailey of Baltimore, Maryland.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at East Lumberton Baptist Church, 201 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Bowen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Lumberton Baptist Church, 201 Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

