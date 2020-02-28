TERRY OXENDINE

FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Terry Oxendine died peacefully at his home in Fayetteville, N.C., on Feb. 25 at 10:45 a.m. at the age of 64.

Terry is survived by his two children, Danielle Ballas and Josh Oxendine; his four siblings, Darlene Minge, Gary Oxendine, Larry Oxendine and Dale Oxendine; by his significant other, Debra Miller; and by his multiple grandchildren.

Terry was born in Frankfort, Ky., to Roosevelt Oxendine and Doris Hunt. His passions were family, Tar Heels basketball, Panthers football, golf, and carpentry.

A celebration of life is scheduled for March 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke, N.C. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Terry's life. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 407 Breece St. Pembroke, N.C., 28372.