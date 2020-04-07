TOMMIE COX

LUMBERTON — Mr. Tommie Cox, 72, of Lumberton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 6, 2020.

Tommie was born to the late James and Eller Cox on April 10, 1947, in Lumberton. He is preceded in death by a brother, James Homer Cox.

Tommie will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He leaves to treasure his memories his wife, Flora Ann Cox, of almost 54 years; his son, James Michael Cox; and three daughters, Angela Cox (Mike), Shan Brooks (Sam), and Latonia of Lumberton.

He was a member of Saddletree Church of God. Tommie enjoyed sharing his vegetables with the widows, less fortunate and friends. Over the years he groomed numerous young men and taught them about hard work on his estate and developed life skills.

He was known as "Papa" to four grandchildren, Ashley Patterson (Bryan) of Lumberton, Tommy Brooks of New York, and Andrea Chavis (Jay Wayne), and Jordan Locklear of Lumberton; four beautiful great-grandchildren, Kaley and Maleah Villanueva, and Aryonna and Calie Patterson; two brothers, Jimmy Cox (Setsue) of Guam, and Frankie Cox (Linda); three sisters, Eloise Locklear (Roger), Barbara Oxendine, and Wanda McNeill (Kenny) of Lumberton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Bro. Carson Locklear officiating.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.