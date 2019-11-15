WILLIAM HENRY MILLER

BURLINGTON — Mr. William Henry Miller, of Burlington, passed away in his home on November 3rd, 2019. Married to Betty Wilson Miller, he resided in Burlington for the past 17 years.

Henry was born in Rowland, N.C., to his late parents, Annabelle and Sam Miller. He was preceded in death by his first wife and high school sweetheart, Mary Ruth Scott; his sister Ann Gibson; his brothers Charles and RC Miller; and his stepson Robert Hundley.

He is survived by his two children, son Gary Miller and his wife, Reta Miller, of Charlotte; grandchildren Michael Sciortino and his wife, Judith Sciortino, and Stacey Balog and her husband, Joe Balog. Great-grandchildren are Michael and Jaden Sciortino. Daughter, Teresa Sanders and her husband Jim Sanders of Charlotte; grandchildren Haley, Kyle and Wesley Sanders. His stepdaughter Lisa Matherly and her husband, Robert Hundley; grandchildren Nicole and Nick Matherly. Great-grandchildren are Sawyer, Rowan and Atlas.

Henry was a tile contractor in Charlotte and owned/operated Miller Tile and Marble before he retired to live in Burlington. He enjoyed his RV, boating and riding his motorcycle.

Visitation will follow the graveside service at the Rowland First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 401 W Main St, Rowland, NC 28383.

Boles Funeral Home Rowland is serving the family.