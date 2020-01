WILLIAM LEE VAUGHT

FAIRMONT — Rev. William Lee Vaught, 73, of Fairmont, passed on Monday.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Lumber River Baptist Association Building, 155 Plainview Drive, Lumberton. The visitation is at noon an hour before the service. The body will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Church Cemetery, Rowland, with military rites and a dove ceremony.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.Hillsfhoffairmont.com.