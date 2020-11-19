1/1
Alice Marie (Curtis) Hollingsworth
1949 - 2020
Alice Hollingsworth, 71, beloved wife, mother and sister, was called to her eternal resting place November 13, 2020.
A private, graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled next summer, on Alice's birthday, to include extended family and friends.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services and e-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
In lieu of flowers, Alice had requested Memorials to go towards Redwood County Relay For Life at https://mobileacs.org/36dpw.
Alice Marie Hollingsworth was born July 4, 1949, in Redwood Falls to James and Helen Curtis.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Dwight Hollingsworth; children Kevin Hollingsworth (Dinah), Jodi Hollingsworth and Angela Hollingsworth (Chad Dalzell); grandchildren Tyler, Bradin and Ciera.
Surviving siblings are James Curtis (Judy), Sharon Pettis (Gene) and John Curtis (Dianne) along with many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Helen Curtis.
Alice lived in her favorite city of Redwood Falls for most of her life. She was a lifelong member of the Cornerstone Christian Church and her church family was extremely important to her. A cherished memory of hers was singing hymns with her father on Sundays as a child. Another treasured memory, involved annual family fishing trips to a favorite resort in Canada with her mom, dad, brothers, husband and son. For many years she loved traveling to visit family in Arkansas, taking road trips with her mom, shopping trips with her sister and visiting her children in different states.
She was extremely proud of her many years owning the Fa Choy House restaurant with her husband and serving their friends from the Redwood Falls community. Alice was also an avid bingo player and could often be found on afternoons occupying her favorite seat at Jackpot Junction. She was extremely lucky and once she even won a new car.
Alice survived metastatic breast cancer and courageously lived with the side effects from her treatments for 19 years. She loved and appreciated the many medical professionals who helped her over the years. She was extremely grateful for her husband, who never left her side. She was also thankful for her little buddy, Spike, her toy poodle, who stayed by her side and helped her through her treatments.
Alice will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
