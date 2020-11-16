Or Copy this URL to Share

She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Don and Reinhold. Alice Mary (McCorkell) (Bernardy) Zihlke, 83, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Carris Health Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls.Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. In honor of Alice's favorite color, the family requested guests wear a touch of purple to the service. The funeral service was live streamed on the church's Web site at www.mystcatherines.org. Interment was in the New Avon Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice. com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.Alice is survived by her children: Michael (Nancy) Bernardy of Belview, Christine (Be) Truong of Buffalo, Brian (Michele) Bernardy of Redwood Falls and Steve Bernardy of Morgan; step-children: Lois (Gary) Mattson, Barbara (Mike) Marz, John (Patti) Zihlke and Mike (Lisa) Zihlke; 25 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; siblings: Sidney (Charlene) Smith, Carol Eder, Nora Jean (Michael) Seifert and Karen (Roger) Stephens; good friends: Elaine, Lynn, Macy, and Bill and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Don and Reinhold.

