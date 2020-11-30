Alice Schmidt (Borg), daughter of the late Gillis (Swede) and Eva Borg, passed away November 16, 2020 at age 84, at Folkestone's memory care facility in Wayzata with her husband at her side.

She is survived by husband Ronald Schmidt; sons Brad (Shari), Bill (Brenda), Randy (Penny) and daughter Robyn Zeller (Anthony); sister Marlys Borg Dooley; brother Chuck Borg; half-brother Joe Meyer and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother Gillis Borg.

Alice grew up in Pipestone and graduated from Pipestone High School with Ron in the class of 1954, and they were married July 18, 1959. Ron was founder, president and CEO of Zytec Corporation which had its manufacturing plant in Redwood Falls.

Alice earned a nursing degree from St. Barnabas in Minneapolis and worked as a labor and delivery nurse and a school nurse. Alice lived most of her life in Minnesota but has also lived in South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Portugal. Alice loved playing cards with family and friends, watching her kids and grandchildren in their sporting events and other activities, and sewing. She will be remembered for her loving, caring nature and the beautiful quilts she created.

The family will be holding a celebration of life in 2021 and asks that you honor Alice by reaching out to your loved ones to share how much they mean to you.

